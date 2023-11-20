The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game against the Los Angeles Kings is scheduled for Monday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Michael Carcone find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Carcone stats and insights

  • Carcone has scored in three of 16 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In two games versus the Kings this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Carcone averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 24.0%.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have conceded 42 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Carcone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:27 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:34 Away W 3-2
11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:42 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Predators 2 2 0 11:10 Away W 7-5
11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:08 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:48 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:45 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:22 Home W 3-2
11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:41 Away L 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Blackhawks 4 3 1 14:32 Home W 8-1

Coyotes vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

