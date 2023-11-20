The Arizona Coyotes, including Matias Maccelli, will be on the ice Monday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings. Considering a wager on Maccelli in the Coyotes-Kings game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Matias Maccelli vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maccelli Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Maccelli has averaged 15:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Maccelli has a goal in three of 17 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Maccelli has a point in 11 of 17 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Maccelli has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 17 games played, including multiple assists once.

Maccelli has an implied probability of 50% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Maccelli having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Maccelli Stats vs. the Kings

On the defensive side, the Kings are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 42 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 17 Games 5 12 Points 6 3 Goals 2 9 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.