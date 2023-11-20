Will Matias Maccelli find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes take on the Los Angeles Kings on Monday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Matias Maccelli score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Maccelli stats and insights

In three of 17 games this season, Maccelli has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken four shots in two games versus the Kings this season, and has scored one goal.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Maccelli's shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 42 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Maccelli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Jets 1 1 0 16:54 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 6:04 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 1 0 1 13:56 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:00 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:12 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 15:25 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:43 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 15:12 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:05 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:43 Home W 8-1

Coyotes vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

