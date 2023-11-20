For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Arizona Coyotes and the Los Angeles Kings on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, is Logan Cooley a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Logan Cooley score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Cooley stats and insights

Cooley has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in two games against the Kings this season, but has not scored.

Cooley has picked up one goal and eight assists on the power play.

Cooley's shooting percentage is 7.4%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 42 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Cooley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:49 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 14:38 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:26 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 3 0 3 16:47 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:56 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:40 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:40 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:34 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 16:22 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:59 Home W 8-1

Coyotes vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

