Should you bet on Liam O'Brien to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the Los Angeles Kings face off on Monday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Liam O'Brien score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Brien stats and insights

  • In two of 17 games this season, O'Brien has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In two games against the Kings this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • O'Brien has no points on the power play.
  • O'Brien averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Kings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Kings are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 42 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

O'Brien recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:08 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:16 Away W 3-2
11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:00 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 9:45 Away W 7-5
11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:25 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:13 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 1 1 0 12:52 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:50 Home W 3-2
11/1/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 10:51 Away L 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 9:39 Home W 8-1

Coyotes vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

