For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Los Angeles Kings on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, is Lawson Crouse a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Lawson Crouse score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Crouse stats and insights

  • Crouse has scored in six of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has attempted four shots in two games against the Kings this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play, Crouse has accumulated two goals and one assist.
  • Crouse averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have conceded 42 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Crouse recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:09 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 17:09 Away W 3-2
11/14/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:11 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:10 Away W 7-5
11/9/2023 Blues 1 1 0 15:39 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:18 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 2 1 1 17:41 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 18:49 Home W 3-2
11/1/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 16:02 Away L 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:19 Home W 8-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.