Coyotes vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 20
The Los Angeles Kings (10-3-3) will aim to prolong a seven-game road win streak when they play the Arizona Coyotes (8-7-2) on Monday, November 20 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.
Over the last 10 contests for the Coyotes, their offense has put up 36 goals while their defense has given up 32 (they have a 5-3-2 record in those games). In 31 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored 10 goals (32.3% conversion rate).
Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Monday's game.
Coyotes vs. Kings Predictions for Monday
Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final tally of Kings 4, Coyotes 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-145)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)
Coyotes vs Kings Additional Info
Coyotes Splits and Trends
- The Coyotes have a 2-2-4 record in overtime games this season and an 8-7-2 overall record.
- Arizona has earned eight points (3-4-2) in its nine games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Coyotes registered just one goal in two games and they lost both times.
- Arizona has two points (1-1-0) in two games this season when it has scored two goals.
- The Coyotes have scored at least three goals 12 times, earning 16 points from those matchups (7-3-2).
- Arizona has scored a single power-play goal in nine games this season and has recorded nine points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Arizona is 3-0-1 (seven points).
- The Coyotes' opponents have had more shots in 13 games. The Coyotes went 5-7-1 in those contests (11 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|2nd
|3.94
|Goals Scored
|3.24
|16th
|5th
|2.63
|Goals Allowed
|3.12
|14th
|6th
|32.7
|Shots
|27.6
|30th
|7th
|27.9
|Shots Allowed
|32.8
|28th
|15th
|20.63%
|Power Play %
|29.51%
|5th
|2nd
|89.09%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.05%
|21st
Coyotes vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
