The Los Angeles Kings (10-3-3) will aim to prolong a seven-game road win streak when they play the Arizona Coyotes (8-7-2) on Monday, November 20 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the last 10 contests for the Coyotes, their offense has put up 36 goals while their defense has given up 32 (they have a 5-3-2 record in those games). In 31 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored 10 goals (32.3% conversion rate).

Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Monday's game.

Coyotes vs. Kings Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final tally of Kings 4, Coyotes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-145)

Kings (-145) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Coyotes vs Kings Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes have a 2-2-4 record in overtime games this season and an 8-7-2 overall record.

Arizona has earned eight points (3-4-2) in its nine games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Coyotes registered just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Arizona has two points (1-1-0) in two games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Coyotes have scored at least three goals 12 times, earning 16 points from those matchups (7-3-2).

Arizona has scored a single power-play goal in nine games this season and has recorded nine points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Arizona is 3-0-1 (seven points).

The Coyotes' opponents have had more shots in 13 games. The Coyotes went 5-7-1 in those contests (11 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 2nd 3.94 Goals Scored 3.24 16th 5th 2.63 Goals Allowed 3.12 14th 6th 32.7 Shots 27.6 30th 7th 27.9 Shots Allowed 32.8 28th 15th 20.63% Power Play % 29.51% 5th 2nd 89.09% Penalty Kill % 77.05% 21st

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Coyotes vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.