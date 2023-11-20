In the upcoming game against the Los Angeles Kings, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Joshua Brown to light the lamp for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joshua Brown score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Brown stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Brown scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In two games against the Kings this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Brown has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kings are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 42 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Brown recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:00 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:08 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:43 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:07 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 5:29 Home W 3-2 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:53 Home W 8-1 10/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 5-4 10/17/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:51 Away L 1-0 10/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:14 Away W 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.