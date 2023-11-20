In the upcoming contest versus the Los Angeles Kings, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Janis Moser to light the lamp for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Janis Moser score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Moser stats and insights

Moser has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Kings this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Moser's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 42 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Moser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:47 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:01 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 1 0 1 23:13 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 2 0 2 20:47 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:10 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:32 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 1 1 0 16:40 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:46 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 18:35 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:00 Home W 8-1

Coyotes vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

