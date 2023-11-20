The Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-1) face the Montana Grizzlies (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Grand Canyon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Grand Canyon vs. Montana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Grizzlies scored 7.7 more points per game last year (70.3) than the Antelopes allowed (62.6).

Montana had a 10-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.

Last year, the Antelopes put up just 2.6 more points per game (71.6) than the Grizzlies gave up (69).

Grand Canyon went 13-4 last season when scoring more than 69 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grand Canyon Schedule