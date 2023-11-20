Top Player Prop Bets for Coyotes vs. Kings on November 20, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Adrian Kempe, Clayton Keller and others on the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes heading into their matchup at 9:00 PM ET on Monday at Mullett Arena.
Coyotes vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Keller drives the offense for Arizona with 17 points (one per game), with seven goals and 10 assists in 17 games (playing 19:52 per game).
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Stars
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 11
|1
|2
|3
|5
|at Blues
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|1
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
Nick Schmaltz has collected 14 points this season, with four goals and 10 assists.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Stars
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blues
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
Matias Maccelli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Matias Maccelli has netted three goals on the season, chipping in nine assists.
Maccelli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Stars
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Predators
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blues
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Adrian Kempe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
One of Los Angeles' top contributing offensive players this season is Kempe, who has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) and plays an average of 19:00 per game.
Kempe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 18
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|8
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 8
|1
|1
|2
|6
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Kevin Fiala is another of Los Angeles' top contributors through 16 games, with four goals and 13 assists.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 16
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 8
|0
|1
|1
|0
