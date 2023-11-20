You can see player prop bet odds for Adrian Kempe, Clayton Keller and others on the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes heading into their matchup at 9:00 PM ET on Monday at Mullett Arena.

Coyotes vs. Kings Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Keller drives the offense for Arizona with 17 points (one per game), with seven goals and 10 assists in 17 games (playing 19:52 per game).

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Nov. 18 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 at Stars Nov. 14 1 0 1 3 at Predators Nov. 11 1 2 3 5 at Blues Nov. 9 0 1 1 1

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Nick Schmaltz has collected 14 points this season, with four goals and 10 assists.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 at Blue Jackets Nov. 16 0 0 0 3 at Stars Nov. 14 0 0 0 3 at Predators Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 at Blues Nov. 9 0 1 1 2

Matias Maccelli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Matias Maccelli has netted three goals on the season, chipping in nine assists.

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Nov. 18 1 0 1 1 at Blue Jackets Nov. 16 0 0 0 0 at Stars Nov. 14 0 1 1 1 at Predators Nov. 11 0 0 0 1 at Blues Nov. 9 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

One of Los Angeles' top contributing offensive players this season is Kempe, who has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) and plays an average of 19:00 per game.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 18 1 1 2 2 vs. Panthers Nov. 16 0 0 0 1 vs. Flyers Nov. 11 1 0 1 3 vs. Penguins Nov. 9 1 0 1 8 at Golden Knights Nov. 8 1 1 2 6

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Kevin Fiala is another of Los Angeles' top contributors through 16 games, with four goals and 13 assists.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 18 1 0 1 1 vs. Panthers Nov. 16 1 1 2 4 vs. Flyers Nov. 11 0 0 0 5 vs. Penguins Nov. 9 1 0 1 1 at Golden Knights Nov. 8 0 1 1 0

