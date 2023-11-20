Coyotes vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:46 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Kings (10-3-3), winners of seven road games in a row, visit the Arizona Coyotes (8-7-2) at Mullett Arena on Monday at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.
Coyotes vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-140)
|Coyotes (+115)
|6.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Coyotes Betting Insights
- The Coyotes have been an underdog in 11 games this season, and won three (27.3%).
- This season Arizona has won two of its nine games, or 22.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Coyotes, based on the moneyline, is 46.5%.
- Arizona has played 11 games this season with over 6.5 goals.
Coyotes vs. Kings Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|63 (3rd)
|Goals
|55 (13th)
|42 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|53 (14th)
|13 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|18 (4th)
|6 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|14 (20th)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- The Coyotes went 5-3-2 over its most recent 10 contests, including a 4-6-0 ledger versus the spread during that span.
- Seven of Arizona's last 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Coyotes have averaged a total of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 less than this game's over/under of 6.5.
- Over the past 10 games, the Coyotes and their opponents averaged 0.9 more goals than their season game score average of 8.8 goals.
- The Coyotes have scored 55 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 13th in the league.
- The Coyotes' 53 total goals given up (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- Their +2 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.
