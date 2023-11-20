Two of the most exciting players to watch when the Los Angeles Kings meet the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at Mullett Arena -- the puck drops at 9:00 PM ET -- are the Kings' Adrian Kempe and the Coyotes' Clayton Keller.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Coyotes vs. Kings Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes Players to Watch

Arizona's Keller has collected 10 assists and seven goals in 17 games. That's good for 17 points.

Nick Schmaltz has made a big impact for Arizona this season with 14 points (four goals and 10 assists).

This season, Matias Maccelli has scored three goals and contributed nine assists for Arizona, giving him a point total of 12.

In the crease, Arizona's Connor Ingram is 6-1-0 this season, amassing 223 saves and giving up 20 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .918 save percentage (16th in the league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Kings Players to Watch

Kempe is one of Los Angeles' top contributors with 18 points. He has scored eight goals and picked up 10 assists this season.

Kevin Fiala has four goals and 13 assists, equaling 17 points (1.1 per game).

Anze Kopitar's 16 points this season are via eight goals and eight assists.

Pheonix Copley's record is 1-0-2. He has conceded 15 goals (4.6 goals against average) and racked up 57 saves with a .792% save percentage (68th in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 2nd 3.94 Goals Scored 3.24 16th 5th 2.63 Goals Allowed 3.12 14th 6th 32.7 Shots 27.6 30th 7th 27.9 Shots Allowed 32.8 28th 15th 20.63% Power Play % 29.51% 5th 2nd 89.09% Penalty Kill % 77.05% 21st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.