The South Dakota Coyotes (3-2) square off against the Arizona Wildcats (5-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN U

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona vs. South Dakota Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 73.5 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 67.6 the Coyotes give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.6 points, Arizona is 5-0.

South Dakota has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.5 points.

The Coyotes score 8.7 more points per game (69.4) than the Wildcats give up (60.7).

South Dakota has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 60.7 points.

When Arizona allows fewer than 69.4 points, it is 5-1.

The Coyotes shoot 45.4% from the field, 7.2% higher than the Wildcats allow defensively.

The Wildcats shoot 45.0% from the field, just 6.4% higher than the Coyotes concede.

Arizona Leaders

Kailyn Gilbert: 13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20) Breya Cunningham: 9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.5 BLK, 74.3 FG%

9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.5 BLK, 74.3 FG% Esmery Martinez: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 48.3 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

11.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 48.3 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Helena Pueyo: 4.3 PTS, 3.8 STL, 29.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

4.3 PTS, 3.8 STL, 29.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Maya Nnaji: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona Schedule