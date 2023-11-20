How to Watch the Arizona vs. South Dakota Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:55 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The South Dakota Coyotes (3-2) square off against the Arizona Wildcats (5-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.
Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN U
Arizona vs. South Dakota Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats' 73.5 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 67.6 the Coyotes give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 67.6 points, Arizona is 5-0.
- South Dakota has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.5 points.
- The Coyotes score 8.7 more points per game (69.4) than the Wildcats give up (60.7).
- South Dakota has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 60.7 points.
- When Arizona allows fewer than 69.4 points, it is 5-1.
- The Coyotes shoot 45.4% from the field, 7.2% higher than the Wildcats allow defensively.
- The Wildcats shoot 45.0% from the field, just 6.4% higher than the Coyotes concede.
Arizona Leaders
- Kailyn Gilbert: 13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)
- Breya Cunningham: 9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.5 BLK, 74.3 FG%
- Esmery Martinez: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 48.3 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)
- Helena Pueyo: 4.3 PTS, 3.8 STL, 29.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
- Maya Nnaji: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|San Diego
|W 79-66
|McKale Center
|11/18/2023
|Memphis
|W 90-67
|Imperial Arena
|11/19/2023
|Ole Miss
|L 56-47
|Imperial Arena
|11/20/2023
|South Dakota
|-
|Imperial Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ UNLV
|-
|Cox Pavilion
|12/7/2023
|UCSD
|-
|McKale Center
