Monday's game at Imperial Arena has the Arizona Wildcats (5-1) going head to head against the South Dakota Coyotes (3-2) at 2:30 PM ET on November 20. Our computer prediction projects a 71-64 victory for Arizona.

The Wildcats' most recent outing was a 56-47 loss to Ole Miss on Sunday.

Arizona vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas How to Watch on TV: ESPN U

Arizona vs. South Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 71, South Dakota 64

Arizona Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats' best win this season came in a 79-66 victory over the San Diego Toreros on November 14.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Arizona is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Coyotes are 0-0 (.000%) -- tied for the 87th-most wins.

Arizona 2023-24 Best Wins

79-66 at home over San Diego (No. 109) on November 14

68-57 on the road over New Mexico State (No. 129) on November 6

70-54 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 146) on November 12

90-67 over Memphis (No. 152) on November 18

87-64 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 241) on November 10

Arizona Leaders

Kailyn Gilbert: 13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20)

13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20) Breya Cunningham: 9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.5 BLK, 74.3 FG%

9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.5 BLK, 74.3 FG% Esmery Martinez: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 48.3 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

11.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 48.3 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Helena Pueyo: 4.3 PTS, 3.8 STL, 29 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

4.3 PTS, 3.8 STL, 29 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Maya Nnaji: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats put up 73.5 points per game (111th in college basketball) while giving up 60.7 per contest (131st in college basketball). They have a +77 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.8 points per game.

