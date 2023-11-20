Can we expect Alexander Kerfoot finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes clash with the Los Angeles Kings at 9:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Alexander Kerfoot score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Kerfoot stats and insights

Kerfoot has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In two games against the Kings this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Kerfoot has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 5.0% of them.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 42 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Kerfoot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:31 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:15 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 1 1 0 14:07 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:26 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:02 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:12 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 3 0 3 13:06 Home W 8-1

Coyotes vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

