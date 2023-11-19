Zach Pascal did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 11 game against the Houston Texans starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Pascal's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Pascal's season stats include 19 yards on four receptions (4.8 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 11 times.

Zach Pascal Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Cardinals.

Week 11 Injury Reports

Cardinals vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Pascal 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 11 4 19 12 0 4.8

Pascal Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Giants 1 1 9 0 Week 4 @49ers 4 3 10 0 Week 5 Bengals 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Falcons 1 0 0 0

