Will Zach Pascal Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Zach Pascal did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 11 game against the Houston Texans starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Pascal's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Pascal's season stats include 19 yards on four receptions (4.8 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 11 times.
Zach Pascal Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Cardinals.
Week 11 Injury Reports
Cardinals vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Pascal 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|11
|4
|19
|12
|0
|4.8
Pascal Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|4
|3
|10
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Ravens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Browns
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Falcons
|1
|0
|0
|0
