Arizona Cardinals receiver Trey McBride has a favorable matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Houston Texans. The Texans are giving up the ninth-most passing yards in the NFL, 246.4 per game.

McBride has put up 418 yards (on 36 catches) with one TD so far this season. He's been targeted 49 times, producing 41.8 yards per game.

McBride vs. the Texans

McBride vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games Houston has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Texans have allowed eight opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Houston has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 246.4 passing yards the Texans yield per outing makes them the 24th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

Opponents of the Texans have totaled nine touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Texans' defense is second in the league in that category.

Trey McBride Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 53.5 (-111)

McBride Receiving Insights

In five of six games this season, McBride has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

McBride has received 15.4% of his team's 319 passing attempts this season (49 targets).

He has been targeted 49 times, averaging 8.5 yards per target (45th in NFL).

In one of 10 games this year, McBride has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (5.9% of his team's 17 offensive TDs).

With four red zone targets, McBride has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.

McBride's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Falcons 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 8 REC / 131 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/29/2023 Week 8 14 TAR / 10 REC / 95 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 4 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.