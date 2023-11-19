Sunday's 8:00 PM ET matchup between the Utah Jazz (4-8) and the Phoenix Suns (6-6) at Delta Center features the Jazz's John Collins and the Suns' Kevin Durant as players to watch.

How to Watch Suns vs. Jazz

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, KJZZ, AZFamily

Suns' Last Game

On Friday, the Suns defeated the Jazz 131-128, led by Durant with 38 points. Jordan Clarkson was the top scorer for the losing team with 37 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 38 9 9 0 0 6 Devin Booker 24 4 15 0 0 2 Jusuf Nurkic 15 7 4 1 0 0

Suns Players to Watch

Durant gets the Suns 27.7 points, 8.7 boards and 4.0 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.0 block.

Jusuf Nurkic's averages on the season are 9.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest, making 42.9% of his shots from the field.

Eric Gordon averages 15.3 points, 2.7 boards and 1.7 assists, making 41.3% of his shots from the field and 29.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

Jordan Goodwin provides the Suns 9.3 points, 5.0 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, plus 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Josh Okogie provides the Suns 11.3 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game, plus 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

