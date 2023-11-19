The injury report for the Phoenix Suns (6-6) heading into their matchup with the Utah Jazz (4-8) currently features two players on it. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19 from Delta Center.

The Suns will try for another victory over the Jazz following a 131-128 win on Friday. Kevin Durant led the Suns to the victory with a team-high 38 points. Jordan Clarkson put up 37 points in the Jazz's loss.

Suns vs Jazz Additional Info

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bradley Beal SG Out Back Damion Lee SG Out Knee

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Walker Kessler: Out (Elbow)

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: NBA TV, KJZZ, and AZFamily

NBA TV, KJZZ, and AZFamily

