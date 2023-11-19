The Phoenix Suns (6-6) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Utah Jazz (4-8) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Delta Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, KJZZ, and AZFamily.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Suns vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: NBA TV, KJZZ, and AZFamily

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -4.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix has hit the over in eight of its 12 games with a set total (66.7%).

The Suns are 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Phoenix has been the favorite in eight games this season and won four (50%) of those contests.

This season, Phoenix has won three of its five games when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Suns have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suns vs Jazz Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 0 0% 115.2 230.4 113.7 234.2 226.3 Jazz 0 0% 115.2 230.4 120.5 234.2 229.2

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Against the spread, Phoenix has performed worse when playing at home, covering two times in six home games, and four times in six road games.

The 115.2 points per game the Suns put up are 5.3 fewer points than the Jazz allow (120.5).

Phoenix is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when scoring more than 120.5 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Suns vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Suns and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 6-6 2-3 8-4 Jazz 6-6 4-4 9-3

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs. Jazz Point Insights

Suns Jazz 115.2 Points Scored (PG) 115.2 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 2-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-2 3-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-3 113.7 Points Allowed (PG) 120.5 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 6-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-1 5-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.