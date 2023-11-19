Suns vs. Jazz November 19 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:19 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Sunday, November 19, 2023, the Utah Jazz (2-5) face the Phoenix Suns (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, KJZZ, and AZFamily.
Suns vs. Jazz Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, KJZZ, AZFamily
Suns Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant provides 27.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game for the Suns.
- The Suns are receiving 9.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game from Jusuf Nurkic this year.
- Eric Gordon gets the Suns 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Suns are receiving 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Jordan Goodwin this season.
- Josh Okogie is averaging 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is draining 66.7% of his shots from the floor (ninth in league) and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per game.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen averages 24.3 points, 8.3 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 49.0% from the floor and 46.2% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per contest (fifth in NBA).
- John Collins puts up 13.0 points, 1.7 assists and 11.0 boards per contest.
- Jordan Clarkson averages 14.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.
- Kelly Olynyk averages 9.7 points, 3.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds.
- Keyonte George puts up 9.3 points, 4.0 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.7% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per contest.
Suns vs. Jazz Stat Comparison
|Jazz
|Suns
|111.6
|Points Avg.
|112.0
|118.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.4
|44.8%
|Field Goal %
|46.9%
|35.9%
|Three Point %
|35.5%
