On Sunday, November 19, 2023, the Utah Jazz (2-5) face the Phoenix Suns (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, KJZZ, and AZFamily.

Suns vs. Jazz Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, KJZZ, AZFamily

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant provides 27.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game for the Suns.

The Suns are receiving 9.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game from Jusuf Nurkic this year.

Eric Gordon gets the Suns 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Suns are receiving 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Jordan Goodwin this season.

Josh Okogie is averaging 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is draining 66.7% of his shots from the floor (ninth in league) and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per game.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen averages 24.3 points, 8.3 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 49.0% from the floor and 46.2% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per contest (fifth in NBA).

John Collins puts up 13.0 points, 1.7 assists and 11.0 boards per contest.

Jordan Clarkson averages 14.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Kelly Olynyk averages 9.7 points, 3.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Keyonte George puts up 9.3 points, 4.0 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.7% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Suns vs. Jazz Stat Comparison

Jazz Suns 111.6 Points Avg. 112.0 118.7 Points Allowed Avg. 110.4 44.8% Field Goal % 46.9% 35.9% Three Point % 35.5%

