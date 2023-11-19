Sunday's contest between the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-2) and UCSD Tritons (2-2) squaring off at LionTree Arena has a projected final score of 66-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Lumberjacks, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Lumberjacks enter this game on the heels of a 91-37 win against Benedictine at Mesa on Wednesday.

Northern Arizona vs. UCSD Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

Northern Arizona vs. UCSD Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Arizona 66, UCSD 62

Other Big Sky Predictions

Northern Arizona Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lumberjacks outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game last season (scoring 74.7 points per game to rank 34th in college basketball while allowing 71.4 per contest to rank 323rd in college basketball) and had a +117 scoring differential overall.

In conference play, Northern Arizona put up fewer points (73.8 per game) than it did overall (74.7) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Lumberjacks averaged 3.2 more points per game at home (77.7) than away (74.5).

At home, Northern Arizona conceded 63.1 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 76.8.

