Kyler Murray Week 11 Preview vs. the Texans
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has a favorable matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Houston Texans. The Texans are allowing the ninth-most passing yards in the NFL, 246.4 per game.
Murray's stats last season included 2,368 passing yards (215.3 per game), completing 259 of 390 passes (66.4%), with 14 TDs and seven INTs. Murray also ran for 418 yards on 67 attempts with three rushing touchdowns, averaging 38.0 yards per game.
Murray vs. the Texans
- Murray vs the Texans (since 2021): 1 GP / 261 PASS YPG / PASS TD
- Against Houston last year, three players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.
- The Texans gave up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs last season.
- Through the air last season, Houston gave up two or more touchdown passes to five opposing QBs.
- Against the Texans last year, no opposing QB threw for three or more touchdowns in a game.
- The 209.3 passing yards the Texans gave up on average per game a season ago made them the NFL's 10th-ranked defense against the pass.
- The Texans' defense was ranked first in the league at 0.9 passing TDs allowed per game last year.
Kyler Murray Passing Props vs. the Texans
- Passing Yards: 239.5 (-115)
- Passing TDs: 1.5 (+135)
Murray Passing Insights
- Murray went over on passing yards prop bets in four of 11 opportunities last season (36.4%).
- The Cardinals ran 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked 21st in the NFL in scoring.
- Murray was 33rd in the league with 6.1 yards per pass attempt last season (2,368 total yards passing).
- Murray threw for a touchdown eight times last year in 11 games played, including multiple TD passes five times.
Murray's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Chiefs
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|22-for-34 / 193 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|5 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Raiders
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|31-for-49 / 277 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT
|5 ATT / 28 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Rams
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|37-for-58 / 314 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs
|2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Panthers
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|23-for-32 / 207 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT
|12 ATT / 26 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Eagles
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|28-for-42 / 250 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT
|4 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Seahawks
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|23-for-37 / 222 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT
|10 ATT / 100 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Saints
|10/20/2022
|Week 7
|20-for-29 / 204 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|7 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Vikings
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|31-for-44 / 326 YDS / 3 TDs / 2 INTs
|6 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Seahawks
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|25-for-35 / 175 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|8 ATT / 60 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chargers
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|18-for-29 / 191 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT
|7 ATT / 56 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Patriots
|12/12/2022
|Week 14
|1-for-1 / 9 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs
|1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs
