Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner has a tough matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Houston Texans. The Texans are giving up the eighth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 93.6 per game.

Conner, who leads the team with 437 rushing yards on 84 attempts (72.8 ypg), also has two rushing TDs. Conner has also grabbed eight passes for 30 yards (5 ypg).

Conner vs. the Texans

Conner vs the Texans (since 2021): 1 GP / 64 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 64 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Texans have not allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Houston has allowed eight opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Texans have let three opposing players to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The run defense of the Texans is giving up 93.6 yards per contest on the ground this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

So far this year, the Texans have conceded 11 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks 26th among NFL defenses.

Cardinals Player Previews

James Conner Rushing Props vs. the Texans

Rushing Yards: 59.5 (-115)

Conner Rushing Insights

So far this season, Conner has hit the over four times on his rushing yards prop bet (in six opportunities).

The Cardinals pass on 54.6% of their plays and run on 45.4%. They are 25th in NFL play in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 84 of his team's 265 total rushing attempts this season (31.7%).

Conner has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has two total touchdowns this season (11.8% of his team's 17 offensive TDs).

He has eight carries in the red zone (34.8% of his team's 23 red zone rushes).

Conner's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Falcons 11/12/2023 Week 10 16 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/1/2023 Week 4 11 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/24/2023 Week 3 14 ATT / 98 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 9/17/2023 Week 2 23 ATT / 106 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

