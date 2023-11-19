Grand Canyon vs. South Carolina November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-0) play the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This clash is available on CBS Sports Network.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Grand Canyon vs. South Carolina Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Grand Canyon Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Grand Canyon Top Players (2022-23)
- Rayshon Harrison: 17.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Gabe McGlothan: 12.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chance McMillian: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Baumann: 7.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Yvan Ouedraogo: 5.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Gregory 'GG' Jackson II: 15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Meechie Johnson Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hayden Brown: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Josh Gray: 4.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jacobi Wright: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Grand Canyon vs. South Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Grand Canyon Rank
|Grand Canyon AVG
|South Carolina AVG
|South Carolina Rank
|93rd
|75.2
|Points Scored
|64.3
|339th
|94th
|67.3
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|254th
|79th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|195th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|43rd
|35th
|9.0
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|11.1
|324th
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|12.5
|249th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.