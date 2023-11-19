Sunday's game that pits the Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-0) against the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-0) at Desert Diamond Arena has a projected final score of 76-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Grand Canyon, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 19.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Grand Canyon vs. South Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: Desert Diamond Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grand Canyon vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 76, South Carolina 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Grand Canyon vs. South Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Grand Canyon (-6.8)

Grand Canyon (-6.8) Computer Predicted Total: 145.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Grand Canyon Performance Insights

Last season, Grand Canyon was 93rd in the nation on offense (75.2 points scored per game) and 94th on defense (67.3 points conceded).

The Antelopes collected 33.4 rebounds per game and gave up 29.6 boards last year, ranking 79th and 85th, respectively, in college basketball.

With 12.5 assists per game last season, Grand Canyon was 221st in college basketball.

The Antelopes were 35th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (9.0 per game) and 12th-best in 3-point percentage (38.4%) last season.

Grand Canyon gave up 6.1 3-pointers per game and conceded 31.5% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 46th and 55th, respectively, in the nation.

Grand Canyon took 41.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 34.6% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it took 58.3% of its shots, with 65.4% of its makes coming from there.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.