Will Emari Demercado Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Emari Demercado was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals have a game against the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Check out Demercado's stats below.
Heading into Week 11, Demercado has 49 carries for 195 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.0 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 12 receptions (16 targets) for 64 yards.
Emari Demercado Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Toe
- No other running back is on the injury list for the Cardinals.
Week 11 Injury Reports
Cardinals vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Demercado 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|49
|195
|1
|4.0
|16
|12
|64
|0
Demercado Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|Giants
|1
|-2
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|1
|3
|0
|3
|21
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|10
|45
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|2
|11
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 7
|@Seahawks
|13
|58
|0
|4
|17
|0
|Week 8
|Ravens
|20
|78
|0
|1
|1
|0
