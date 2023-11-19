Emari Demercado was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals have a game against the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Check out Demercado's stats below.

Rep Emari Demercado and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heading into Week 11, Demercado has 49 carries for 195 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.0 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 12 receptions (16 targets) for 64 yards.

Keep an eye on Demercado's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Emari Demercado Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Toe

No other running back is on the injury list for the Cardinals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 11 Injury Reports

Cardinals vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Demercado 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 49 195 1 4.0 16 12 64 0

Demercado Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Giants 1 -2 0 2 7 0 Week 3 Cowboys 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @49ers 1 3 0 3 21 0 Week 5 Bengals 10 45 1 1 12 0 Week 6 @Rams 2 11 0 1 6 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 13 58 0 4 17 0 Week 8 Ravens 20 78 0 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.