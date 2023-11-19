Cardinals vs. Texans: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:18 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Cardinals (2-8) go on the road to play the Houston Texans (5-4) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, November 19, 2023.
Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Texans and the Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. Texans Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Texans
|5.5
|48
|-250
|+200
Cardinals vs. Texans Betting Records & Stats
Arizona Cardinals
- Cardinals games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 48 points in five of 10 outings.
- Arizona has a 42.8-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 5.2 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Cardinals have compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, the Cardinals have won two out of the 10 games in which they've been the underdog.
- Arizona is 1-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.
Houston Texans
- Houston's games this season have had an average of 42.3 points, 5.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Texans have covered the spread five times this season (5-4-0).
- The Texans have been moneyline favorites just twice before this season and they split the two games.
- Houston has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.
Texans vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Texans
|24.1
|11
|21.3
|13
|42.3
|4
|9
|Cardinals
|17.6
|25
|26.3
|30
|42.8
|5
|10
Cardinals vs. Texans Betting Insights & Trends
Cardinals
- Arizona has covered the spread twice and is 2-1 overall in its last three contests.
- In their past three games, the Cardinals have hit the over twice.
- The Texans have totaled 25 more points than their opponents this season (2.8 per game), while the Cardinals have been outscored by 87 points (8.7 per game).
Texans
- Houston has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three games.
- Houston has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.
- The Texans have totaled 25 more points than their opponents this season (2.8 per game), while the Cardinals have been outscored by 87 points (8.7 per game).
Cardinals Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.8
|43.3
|42.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.5
|24.8
|26.2
|ATS Record
|5-5-0
|4-1-0
|1-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-4-0
|5-0-0
|1-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-8
|2-3
|0-5
Texans Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.3
|40.9
|43.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.3
|21.5
|24.8
|ATS Record
|5-4-0
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-5-0
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-2
|2-0
|2-2
