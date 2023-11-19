The Arizona Cardinals (2-8) go on the road to play the Houston Texans (5-4) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Texans and the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Texans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texans 5.5 48 -250 +200

Cardinals vs. Texans Betting Records & Stats

Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 48 points in five of 10 outings.

Arizona has a 42.8-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 5.2 fewer points than this game's total.

The Cardinals have compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, the Cardinals have won two out of the 10 games in which they've been the underdog.

Arizona is 1-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.

Houston Texans

Houston's games this season have had an average of 42.3 points, 5.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Texans have covered the spread five times this season (5-4-0).

The Texans have been moneyline favorites just twice before this season and they split the two games.

Houston has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Texans vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Texans 24.1 11 21.3 13 42.3 4 9 Cardinals 17.6 25 26.3 30 42.8 5 10

Cardinals vs. Texans Betting Insights & Trends

Cardinals

Arizona has covered the spread twice and is 2-1 overall in its last three contests.

In their past three games, the Cardinals have hit the over twice.

The Texans have totaled 25 more points than their opponents this season (2.8 per game), while the Cardinals have been outscored by 87 points (8.7 per game).

Texans

Houston has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three games.

Houston has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

Cardinals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.8 43.3 42.2 Implied Team Total AVG 25.5 24.8 26.2 ATS Record 5-5-0 4-1-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 5-0-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-8 2-3 0-5

Texans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.3 40.9 43.5 Implied Team Total AVG 23.3 21.5 24.8 ATS Record 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-2 2-0 2-2

