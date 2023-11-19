Cardinals vs. Texans: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 11
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:29 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
According to oddsmakers, the Houston Texans (5-4) are less than a touchdown favorite (-5) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 against the Arizona Cardinals (2-8). The over/under has been set at 47.5.
The Texans' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they play the Cardinals. The recent betting insights and trends for the Cardinals can be found below before they take on the Texans.
Cardinals vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texans (-5)
|47.5
|-210
|+170
|FanDuel
|Texans (-4.5)
|47.5
|-230
|+190
Arizona vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- TV Info: CBS
Cardinals vs. Texans Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Arizona is 5-5-0 this year.
- The Cardinals are 3-4 as 5-point underdogs or more.
- This year, six of Arizona's 10 games have gone over the point total.
- Houston has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- Four of Houston's nine games with a set total have hit the over (44.4%).
