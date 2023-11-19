Review the injury report for the Arizona Cardinals (2-8), which currently has 11 players listed on it, as the Cardinals prepare for their matchup with the Houston Texans (5-4) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, November 19 at 1:00 PM .

Watch the Cardinals in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Last time out, the Cardinals won 25-23 over the Atlanta Falcons.

In their last game, the Texans won 30-27 over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Michael Carter RB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Joey Blount S Knee Out D.J. Humphries OL Ankle Questionable Kevin Strong DL Knee Questionable Ezekiel Turner LB Hamstring Questionable Zach Pascal WR Hamstring Out Jonathan Ledbetter DL Shoulder Out Jesse Luketa OLB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Trystan Colon-Castillo OL Calf Questionable Michael Wilson WR Shoulder Questionable Emari Demercado RB Toe Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Houston Texans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Dameon Pierce RB Ankle Out Brevin Jordan TE Foot Did Not Participate In Practice George Fant OT Hip Limited Participation In Practice Grayland Arnold S Calf Out Jimmie Ward S Hamstring Out Jerry Hughes DE Back Full Participation In Practice Nico Collins WR Calf Limited Participation In Practice Robert Woods WR Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Noah Brown WR Knee Questionable Dalton Schultz TE Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Andrew Beck FB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Jake Hansen LB Hamstring Out Steven Nelson CB Back Full Participation In Practice Kurt Hinish DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Will Anderson Jr. DE Knee Questionable Dylan Horton DE Knee Questionable Henry To'o To'o LB Concussion Out

Cardinals vs. Texans Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Texans or the Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals Season Insights

With 295.9 total yards per game on offense, the Cardinals rank 25th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 22nd, giving up 342.6 total yards per game.

The Cardinals have been struggling defensively, ranking fifth-worst with 26.3 points surrendered per game. They have been better offensively, regstering 17.6 points per contest (25th-ranked).

The Cardinals rank second-worst in passing yards per game (169.4), but they've been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 11th in the NFL with 208.4 passing yards ceded per contest.

Arizona has been struggling against the run, ranking fifth-worst with 134.2 rushing yards surrendered per game. It has been more effective offensively, posting 126.5 rushing yards per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Cardinals have a -3 turnover margin this season, which ranks 19th in the NFL.

Cardinals vs. Texans Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Texans (-6)

Texans (-6) Moneyline: Texans (-250), Cardinals (+200)

Texans (-250), Cardinals (+200) Total: 48 points

Sign up to live bet on the Texans-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.