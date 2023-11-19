Cardinals vs. Texans Injury Report — Week 11
Review the injury report for the Arizona Cardinals (2-8), which currently has 11 players listed on it, as the Cardinals prepare for their matchup with the Houston Texans (5-4) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, November 19 at 1:00 PM .
Watch the Cardinals in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Last time out, the Cardinals won 25-23 over the Atlanta Falcons.
In their last game, the Texans won 30-27 over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Michael Carter
|RB
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Joey Blount
|S
|Knee
|Out
|D.J. Humphries
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Kevin Strong
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Ezekiel Turner
|LB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Zach Pascal
|WR
|Hamstring
|Out
|Jonathan Ledbetter
|DL
|Shoulder
|Out
|Jesse Luketa
|OLB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Trystan Colon-Castillo
|OL
|Calf
|Questionable
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|Toe
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Houston Texans Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|Ankle
|Out
|Brevin Jordan
|TE
|Foot
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|George Fant
|OT
|Hip
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Grayland Arnold
|S
|Calf
|Out
|Jimmie Ward
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
|Jerry Hughes
|DE
|Back
|Full Participation In Practice
|Nico Collins
|WR
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Robert Woods
|WR
|Foot
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Noah Brown
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Andrew Beck
|FB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jake Hansen
|LB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Steven Nelson
|CB
|Back
|Full Participation In Practice
|Kurt Hinish
|DT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Will Anderson Jr.
|DE
|Knee
|Questionable
|Dylan Horton
|DE
|Knee
|Questionable
|Henry To'o To'o
|LB
|Concussion
|Out
Cardinals vs. Texans Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Texans or the Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cardinals Season Insights
- With 295.9 total yards per game on offense, the Cardinals rank 25th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 22nd, giving up 342.6 total yards per game.
- The Cardinals have been struggling defensively, ranking fifth-worst with 26.3 points surrendered per game. They have been better offensively, regstering 17.6 points per contest (25th-ranked).
- The Cardinals rank second-worst in passing yards per game (169.4), but they've been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 11th in the NFL with 208.4 passing yards ceded per contest.
- Arizona has been struggling against the run, ranking fifth-worst with 134.2 rushing yards surrendered per game. It has been more effective offensively, posting 126.5 rushing yards per contest (ninth-ranked).
- The Cardinals have a -3 turnover margin this season, which ranks 19th in the NFL.
Cardinals vs. Texans Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Texans (-6)
- Moneyline: Texans (-250), Cardinals (+200)
- Total: 48 points
Sign up to live bet on the Texans-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.