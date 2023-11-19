Arizona vs. UT Arlington November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Arizona Wildcats (1-0) will meet the UT Arlington Mavericks (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available via Pac-12 Network.
Arizona vs. UT Arlington Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Arizona Top Players (2022-23)
- Azuolas Tubelis: 19.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Oumar Ballo: 14.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Pelle Larsson: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Courtney Ramey: 10.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kerr Kriisa: 9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
UT Arlington Top Players (2022-23)
- Chendall Weaver: 9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyron Gibson: 11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Shemar Wilson: 10.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Marion Humphrey: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aaron Johnson-Cash: 7.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Arizona vs. UT Arlington Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Arizona Rank
|Arizona AVG
|UT Arlington AVG
|UT Arlington Rank
|5th
|81.9
|Points Scored
|66.4
|314th
|211th
|71.1
|Points Allowed
|68.4
|123rd
|12th
|36.1
|Rebounds
|33.6
|69th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|11.4
|11th
|66th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|6.4
|285th
|2nd
|18.9
|Assists
|13.5
|143rd
|294th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
