Sunday's contest between the Arizona Wildcats (4-0) and UT Arlington Mavericks (2-1) matching up at McKale Center has a projected final score of 89-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Arizona, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on November 19.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Arizona vs. UT Arlington Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 89, UT Arlington 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. UT Arlington

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-19.3)

Arizona (-19.3) Computer Predicted Total: 159.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arizona Performance Insights

Last year, Arizona was fifth-best in the country offensively (81.9 points scored per game) and ranked 211th on defense (71.1 points allowed).

Last year, the Wildcats were 12th-best in the nation in rebounds (36.1 per game) and 135th in rebounds conceded (30.5).

At 18.9 assists per game, Arizona was second-best in the country last season.

Last season, the Wildcats were 66th in the country in 3-point makes (8.4 per game) and 20th-best in 3-point percentage (37.8%).

Arizona gave up 7.9 3-pointers per game and conceded 32.3% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 263rd and 88th, respectively, in the nation.

Last year, Arizona attempted 62.3% of its shots from inside the arc, and 37.7% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 71.2% of Arizona's buckets were 2-pointers, and 28.8% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.