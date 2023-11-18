The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest against the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Troy Stecher find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Troy Stecher score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Stecher stats and insights

  • In one of 14 games this season, Stecher scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game against the Jets this season, but has not scored.
  • Stecher has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have conceded 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Stecher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:01 Away W 3-2
11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Predators 1 1 0 18:28 Away W 7-5
11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:01 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:19 Home W 3-2
11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:08 Home W 8-1
10/27/2023 Kings 1 0 1 19:25 Home L 5-4

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

