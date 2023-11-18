Will Travis Boyd light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes play the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Travis Boyd score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Boyd stats and insights

Boyd is yet to score through 10 games this season.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Boyd has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Boyd recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:46 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:42 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 1 0 1 7:06 Away W 7-5 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:33 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 5:51 Home L 5-3 11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:42 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 13:51 Home W 8-1 10/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:23 Home L 5-4 10/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 7:56 Away L 6-3 10/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:06 Away L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.