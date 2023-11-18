Our computer model predicts the Texas Longhorns will beat the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 18 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Jack Trice Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Texas vs. Iowa State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (46) Texas 28, Iowa State 21

Texas Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Longhorns' implied win probability is 73.3%.

Against the spread, the Longhorns are 4-6-0 this season.

Texas is 3-4 ATS when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

The Longhorns have seen three of its 10 games go over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 46 points, 8.6 fewer than the average total in this season's Texas contests.

Iowa State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Cyclones based on the moneyline is 30.8%.

The Cyclones' ATS record is 5-4-0 this year.

Iowa State is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

The Cyclones have gone over in four of their nine games with a set total (44.4%).

The average over/under in Iowa State games this season is 1.6 less points than the point total of 46 in this outing.

Longhorns vs. Cyclones 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 33.8 18.4 35.2 14.0 33.0 20.0 Iowa State 25.7 19.9 25.0 19.6 26.4 20.2

