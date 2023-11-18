Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pinal County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:06 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Pinal County, Arizona, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pinal County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mesquite High School at Poston Butte High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM AZT on November 18
- Location: San Tan Valley, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.