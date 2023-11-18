Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pima County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Pima County, Arizona, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Gregory School at Tanque Verde High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM AZT on November 18
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.