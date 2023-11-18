The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-3) host the VMI Keydets (1-3) at Desert Diamond Arena on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. There is no line set for the matchup.

Northern Arizona vs. VMI Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Where: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: Desert Diamond Arena

Northern Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Northern Arizona compiled a 20-12-0 record against the spread last season.

Northern Arizona (20-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 62.5% of the time, 24% more often than VMI (10-16-0) last year.

Northern Arizona vs. VMI Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Arizona 73.7 143.1 74.7 151.5 141.8 VMI 69.4 143.1 76.8 151.5 142.1

Additional Northern Arizona Insights & Trends

Last year, the Lumberjacks recorded 73.7 points per game, just 3.1 fewer points than the 76.8 the Keydets allowed.

Northern Arizona went 3-5 against the spread and 5-6 overall last season when scoring more than 76.8 points.

Northern Arizona vs. VMI Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Arizona 20-12-0 19-13-0 VMI 10-16-0 15-11-0

Northern Arizona vs. VMI Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Arizona VMI 6-8 Home Record 6-8 3-13 Away Record 1-14 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-8-0 10-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 78.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.2 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 10-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

