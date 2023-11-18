Northern Arizona vs. VMI November 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-3) will meet the VMI Keydets (1-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Northern Arizona vs. VMI Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Northern Arizona Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Arizona Top Players (2022-23)
- Carson Towt: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen Cole: 17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Xavier Fuller: 13.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nik Mains: 9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Liam Lloyd: 6.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
VMI Top Players (2022-23)
- Asher Woods: 14.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sean Conway: 12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rickey Bradley, Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyler Houser: 10.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tony Felder: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Northern Arizona vs. VMI Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Northern Arizona Rank
|Northern Arizona AVG
|VMI AVG
|VMI Rank
|129th
|73.7
|Points Scored
|69.4
|232nd
|306th
|74.7
|Points Allowed
|76.8
|337th
|278th
|30.0
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|222nd
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|66th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|9.7
|12th
|157th
|13.3
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|36th
|10.3
|Turnovers
|12.2
|217th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.