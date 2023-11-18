The Eastern Washington Eagles (4-6) face a fellow Big Sky opponent when they visit the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Roos Field.

Eastern Washington owns the 26th-ranked scoring offense this season (31.3 points per game), and has been worse defensively, ranking 14th-worst with 34.8 points allowed per game. With 25.4 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Northern Arizona ranks 62nd in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 92nd, surrendering 29.8 points per game.

Northern Arizona vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cheney, Washington

Cheney, Washington Venue: Roos Field

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Northern Arizona vs. Eastern Washington Key Statistics

Northern Arizona Eastern Washington 361.4 (54th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.9 (22nd) 388.2 (94th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.0 (119th) 138.5 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 154.6 (53rd) 222.9 (46th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 261.3 (18th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (78th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Northern Arizona Stats Leaders

Adam Damante leads Northern Arizona with 1,154 yards on 116-of-168 passing with six touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Devon Starling has run for 602 yards on 123 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground. He's also tacked on 19 catches, totaling 188 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Chase Belcher has piled up 46 carries and totaled 267 yards with two touchdowns.

Coleman Owen leads his squad with 593 receiving yards on 51 catches with five touchdowns.

Hendrix Johnson has racked up 362 receiving yards (36.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 33 receptions.

BJ Fleming has racked up 230 reciving yards (23.0 ypg) this season.

Eastern Washington Stats Leaders

Kekoa Visperas has racked up 2,435 yards (243.5 ypg) on 222-of-334 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 144 rushing yards (14.4 ypg) on 67 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Justice Jackson has racked up 472 yards on 76 carries while finding paydirt five times.

Tuna Altahir has racked up 450 yards on 113 attempts, scoring five times.

Efton Chism III has hauled in 75 receptions for 824 yards (82.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Nolan Ulm has put together a 483-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes on 43 targets.

Anthony Stell Jr. has racked up 27 receptions for 259 yards, an average of 25.9 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

