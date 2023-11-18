Saturday's game features the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-3) and the VMI Keydets (1-3) squaring off at Desert Diamond Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 75-74 win for Northern Arizona according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 18.

The matchup has no line set.

Northern Arizona vs. VMI Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Where: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: Desert Diamond Arena

Northern Arizona vs. VMI Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Arizona 75, VMI 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Arizona vs. VMI

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Arizona (-0.1)

Northern Arizona (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 148.3

Northern Arizona Performance Insights

With 73.7 points scored per game and 74.7 points conceded last season, Northern Arizona was 129th in the country offensively and 306th defensively.

With 30.0 rebounds per game and 30.8 rebounds conceded, the Lumberjacks were 278th and 155th in college basketball, respectively, last year.

Northern Arizona was 157th in the country in assists (13.3 per game) last season.

With 8.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc last season, the Lumberjacks were 66th and 69th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, Northern Arizona was 218th in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.5 last year. It was 280th in 3-point percentage allowed at 35.3%.

Northern Arizona attempted 61.5% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 38.5% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 68.3% of Northern Arizona's baskets were 2-pointers, and 31.7% were 3-pointers.

