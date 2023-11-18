The VMI Keydets (1-3) will attempt to break a three-game road skid when visiting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Northern Arizona vs. VMI matchup.

Northern Arizona vs. VMI Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona

Northern Arizona vs. VMI Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Arizona Moneyline VMI Moneyline BetMGM Northern Arizona (-4.5) 151.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northern Arizona (-5.5) 151.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Arizona vs. VMI Betting Trends (2022-23)

Northern Arizona went 20-12-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 19 times in Lumberjacks games.

VMI compiled a 10-16-0 record against the spread last year.

A total of 15 of the Keydets' games last season went over the point total.

