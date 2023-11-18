Northern Arizona vs. VMI: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 18
The VMI Keydets (1-3) will attempt to break a three-game road skid when visiting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Northern Arizona vs. VMI matchup.
Northern Arizona vs. VMI Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northern Arizona vs. VMI Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northern Arizona Moneyline
|VMI Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northern Arizona (-4.5)
|151.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Northern Arizona (-5.5)
|151.5
|-230
|+188
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Northern Arizona vs. VMI Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Northern Arizona went 20-12-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 19 times in Lumberjacks games.
- VMI compiled a 10-16-0 record against the spread last year.
- A total of 15 of the Keydets' games last season went over the point total.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.