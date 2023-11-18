Can we count on Nick Schmaltz lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Schmaltz stats and insights

  • In three of 16 games this season, Schmaltz has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Jets this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
  • He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 51 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Schmaltz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:47 Away W 3-2
11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:31 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:11 Away W 7-5
11/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:14 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 22:20 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:40 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 19:03 Home W 3-2
11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:12 Away L 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:33 Home W 8-1
10/27/2023 Kings 1 0 1 19:10 Home L 5-4

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

