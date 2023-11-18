Will Nick Schmaltz Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 18?
Can we count on Nick Schmaltz lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Schmaltz stats and insights
- In three of 16 games this season, Schmaltz has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Jets this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 51 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Schmaltz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:47
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:31
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:11
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:14
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|22:20
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:40
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|2
|0
|19:03
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/1/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|22:12
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Home
|W 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|19:10
|Home
|L 5-4
Coyotes vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
