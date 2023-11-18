In the upcoming game versus the Winnipeg Jets, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Nick Bjugstad to score a goal for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Nick Bjugstad score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjugstad stats and insights

Bjugstad has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (one shot).

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Bjugstad's shooting percentage is 12.0%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 51 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Bjugstad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 17:50 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 1 1 0 17:57 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:33 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:00 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 1 0 1 19:27 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:38 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 17:46 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:06 Home W 8-1 10/27/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:09 Home L 5-4

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

