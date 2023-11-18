Matias Maccelli will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Arizona Coyotes play the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. There are prop bets for Maccelli available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Matias Maccelli vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maccelli Season Stats Insights

Maccelli's plus-minus this season, in 15:10 per game on the ice, is +4.

Maccelli has a goal in two of 16 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Maccelli has recorded a point in a game 10 times this year out of 16 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Maccelli has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 16 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Maccelli goes over his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Maccelli having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Maccelli Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 16 Games 4 11 Points 1 2 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.