Should you bet on Mathew Dumba to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the Winnipeg Jets go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Mathew Dumba score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumba stats and insights

  • Dumba has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not scored against the Jets this season in one game (one shot).
  • Dumba has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 4.5% of them.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have conceded 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Dumba recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:44 Away W 3-2
11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:00 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:48 Away W 7-5
11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:52 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:47 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 3-2
11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:08 Away L 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:22 Home W 8-1
10/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:48 Home L 5-4

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

