Logan Cooley will be in action when the Arizona Coyotes and Winnipeg Jets face off on Saturday at Canada Life Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Cooley's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Logan Cooley vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Cooley Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Cooley has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 16:05 on the ice per game.

Cooley has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 16 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Cooley has registered a point in a game nine times this season over 16 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In seven of 16 games this year, Cooley has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 50% that Cooley hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Cooley going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Cooley Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 16 Games 1 12 Points 0 2 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

