The Arizona Coyotes, Lawson Crouse among them, meet the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Prop bets for Crouse in that upcoming Coyotes-Jets game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Lawson Crouse vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Crouse Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Crouse has averaged 15:02 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Crouse has scored a goal in six of 15 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Crouse has registered a point in a game eight times this season over 15 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Crouse has an assist in three of 15 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Crouse's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

There is a 27% chance of Crouse having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Crouse Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 51 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +7.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 15 Games 4 10 Points 2 7 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

