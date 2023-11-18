Will Joshua Brown Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 18?
In the upcoming matchup against the Winnipeg Jets, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Joshua Brown to find the back of the net for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Joshua Brown score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Brown stats and insights
- In one of nine games this season, Brown scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored against the Jets this season in one game (zero shots).
- Brown has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- On defense, the Jets are allowing 51 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Brown recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:07
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|5:29
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|15:53
|Home
|W 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 5-4
|10/17/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:51
|Away
|L 1-0
|10/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:14
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
Coyotes vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
