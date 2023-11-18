In the upcoming matchup against the Winnipeg Jets, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Joshua Brown to find the back of the net for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Joshua Brown score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Brown stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Brown scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Jets this season in one game (zero shots).

Brown has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are allowing 51 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Brown recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:08 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:43 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:07 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 5:29 Home W 3-2 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:53 Home W 8-1 10/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 5-4 10/17/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:51 Away L 1-0 10/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:14 Away W 4-3 SO

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

